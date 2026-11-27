Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Alibaba Group, and Home Depot are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. Their performance can be influenced by consumer spending, competition, inventory costs, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

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Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.38. 27,129,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,646,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $255.13 and its 200-day moving average is $245.16. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,098.01. 1,362,553 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,123.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $998.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $980.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NASDAQ WMT traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $132.95. 10,366,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,809,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,299,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,156. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $181.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.00. 2,362,002 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $277.15 and a one year high of $397.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

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