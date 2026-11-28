NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Sandisk, and Apple are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or provide technology products and services, such as software, semiconductors, computers, and cloud computing. For investors, the term often refers to stocks in the technology sector, which may offer strong growth potential but can also be volatile and sensitive to shifts in innovation, competition, and market expectations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 185,759,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,101,664. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $43.81 on Friday, reaching $645.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,904,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,933,288. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $221.69 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $888.76 and its 200-day moving average is $775.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $16.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,329,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $188.22 and a twelve month high of $658.52. The firm has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Sandisk stock traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 97,928,204 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,669,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. Sandisk has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $294.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.89. 22,683,910 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,414,912. Apple has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

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