Hasbro, Toyota Motor, Mattel, MINISO Group, JAKKS Pacific, TOYO, and Tron are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that make or sell toys, games, and related products. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the toy industry; examples include Hasbro and Mattel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

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Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,215,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $124.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.53. 276,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.59. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $166.10 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

MAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 1,730,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Mattel has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 717,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,934. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 88,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $385.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

TOYO (TOYO)

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

NASDAQ:TOYO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 404,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,712. TOYO has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOYO

Tron (TRON)

TRON stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 544,342 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,422. Tron has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $657.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 8.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRON

Further Reading

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