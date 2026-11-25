Booking, Travelers Companies, and Expedia Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Travel stocks” are shares of companies that serve the travel and tourism industry, such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise operators, online booking platforms, and car-rental firms. Their performance often depends on travel demand and can be sensitive to economic conditions, fuel costs, and disruptions such as health or geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

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Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,334,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,437. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.46. Booking has a 1 year low of $143.55 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

TRV traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, reaching $406.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 582,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.45. The stock had a trading volume of 668,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,013. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $270.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Further Reading

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