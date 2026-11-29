Core Scientific, Globant, Figure Technology Solutions, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Perpetuals.com, BTQ Technologies, and CoinShares are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Blockchain stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are meaningfully connected to blockchain technology, such as developing blockchain platforms, providing related services, or mining cryptocurrencies. Their performance may be influenced by blockchain adoption and crypto-market conditions, but they remain company stocks with the usual business and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

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Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 8,893,680 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,677,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 649,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,714. Globant has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 1,231,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,818. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. Figure Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 9,409,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,094,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.72. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Perpetuals.com (PDC)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Shares of NASDAQ PDC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,668,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Perpetuals.com has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDC

BTQ Technologies (BTQ)

BTQ Technologies Corp. engages in the development of computer-based technology related to post-quantum cryptography for applications in blockchain and related technologies. Its products include PQScale is a scaling mechanism for lattice-based post-quantum signatures, leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to compress digital signatures to achieve speed and cost savings; Keelung is a user-friendly toolkit for developing zero-knowledge proofs, featuring a domain-specific language embedded in Haskell and a compiler; as well as Kenting specializes in hardware acceleration tailored for zero-knowledge computation applications; and Quantum Proof-of-Work QPoW is an energy-efficient, post-classical consensus algorithm that uses Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum hardware to authorize blockchain transactions.

BTQ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 2,108,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,665. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. BTQ Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTQ

CoinShares (CSHR)

CoinShares PLC engages in the creating financial products with digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical, CoinShares Valkyrie, CoinShares XBT, and The Blockchain Global Equity Index products.

CoinShares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 600,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,784. CoinShares has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $540.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSHR

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