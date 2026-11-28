Core Scientific, Globant, Figure Technology Solutions, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Perpetuals.com are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Blockchain stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to blockchain technology or cryptocurrency, such as crypto exchanges, mining firms, or blockchain software providers. They let investors gain indirect exposure to the sector, but their prices can also be affected by broader business conditions and crypto-market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

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Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,677,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 5.56. Core Scientific has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $30.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 649,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. Globant has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 1,231,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94. Figure Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 9,409,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,094,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.72. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Perpetuals.com (PDC)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

NASDAQ PDC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 18,668,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,610. Perpetuals.com has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDC

Further Reading

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