DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Red Rock Resorts, Super Group (SGHC), Rush Street Interactive, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, resorts, or other gambling businesses. Their performance can depend on consumer spending, tourism, regulation, and the broader economy, so investors often view them as cyclical and potentially volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get DraftKings alerts: Sign Up

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,049,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629,124. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. 1,801,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,906. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,956. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

RRR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.47. 442,419 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,931. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $68.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

NYSE SGHC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Shares of RSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 1,197,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report