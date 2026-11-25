DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Red Rock Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and Super Group (SGHC) are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts, or related businesses such as online gambling platforms. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the gaming industry, whose performance can be affected by consumer spending, regulation, tourism, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

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DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.65. DraftKings has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 961,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,175. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

RRR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 414,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,399. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 481,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,391. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -201.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 426,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 872,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 254,454 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,103. Super Group has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

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