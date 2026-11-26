ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, HP, Philip Morris International, NIKE, AT&T, and Verizon Communications are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute some of their earnings or cash to shareholders, usually as regular cash payments called dividends. Investors may buy them for income as well as potential share-price growth, but dividends are not guaranteed and can be reduced or stopped. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock remained flat at $49.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,581,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,867,762. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.20. 7,365,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,779. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. Chevron has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

HP (HPQ)

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

HPQ stock remained flat at $31.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,065,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,388,374. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. HP has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.71. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $146.35 and a 12 month high of $214.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 27,937,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,529,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,324,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946,712. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AT&T has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

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