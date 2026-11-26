Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, UP Fintech, PPDAI Group, Wealthfront, IDT, and DeFi Development are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to provide or support financial services, such as digital payments, online banking, lending, and investing platforms. For investors, they offer exposure to the growth of technology-driven finance, but their performance can be affected by competition, regulation, interest rates, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 59,555,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,458,744. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI remained flat at $88.96 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 432,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,668. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Thursday. 5,555,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,102. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $815.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Shares of PPDAI Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 5,720,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,382. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $597.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31. PPDAI Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

WLTH remained flat at $9.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -10.31. Wealthfront has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

IDT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.48. 168,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. IDT has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ:DFDV remained flat at $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,508. DeFi Development has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

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