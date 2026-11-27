Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, Brixmor Property Group, and CAVA Group are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares in companies that sell food and household essentials, such as supermarket chains and grocery retailers. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because people continue buying necessities even when the economy slows, though their performance still depends on costs, competition, and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Casey's General Stores stock traded up $16.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $715.20. 169,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,654. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $661.51 and a 200 day moving average of $745.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Casey's General Stores has a 1-year low of $529.84 and a 1-year high of $927.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.64. 754,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75. BJ's Wholesale Club has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,879,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,837. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,419. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. 786,072 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

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