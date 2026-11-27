Airbnb, Booking, McDonald's, Starbucks, DoorDash, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that earn much of their revenue from recreation and free-time activities, such as travel, hotels, restaurants, entertainment, and sporting goods. They’re often sensitive to consumer spending and economic conditions, since people may cut back on leisure expenses when budgets are tight. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,483,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $197.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.52. 2,496,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,175. The company's fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.31. Booking has a 52-week low of $143.55 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $282.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 970,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,275. McDonald's has a 52-week low of $229.20 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.77. 2,443,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,638. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $239.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.79. 407,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,235. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $222.22 and a 12-month high of $356.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

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