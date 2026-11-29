Airbnb, Booking, McDonald's, Starbucks, and DoorDash are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that earn revenue from people’s free-time activities, such as travel, hotels, entertainment, restaurants, casinos, and recreational products. They’re often considered cyclical because demand can rise or fall with consumer spending and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Airbnb stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.71. 5,995,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,475. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $151.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,524. Booking has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.62. 1,641,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,773. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a 52-week low of $229.20 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $109.07. 4,138,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 1,893,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,223. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $239.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

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