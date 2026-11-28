Airbnb, Booking, McDonald's, Starbucks, DoorDash, Marriott International, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that earn much of their revenue from people’s free-time activities, such as travel, hotels, casinos, entertainment, restaurants, and recreational goods. Because consumers can often cut back on these purchases, leisure stocks may be especially sensitive to changes in the economy and household spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,475. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $151.21. 3,366,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a 52 week low of $143.55 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald's stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.62. 1,641,844 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,773. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $229.20 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day moving average is $279.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. 4,138,507 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,686. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $111.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $168.06. 1,893,889 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $8.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.06. 687,216 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,039. The company's fifty day moving average price is $389.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $282.03 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,753,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,176,339. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

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