McDonald's, DoorDash, Booking, Viking, and Starbucks are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Leisure stocks” are shares in companies that provide recreational or entertainment-related goods and services, such as travel, hotels, cruises, gaming, fitness, and leisure products. Their performance can be sensitive to economic conditions because consumers may cut back on discretionary spending during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

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McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald's stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,106,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a one year low of $229.20 and a one year high of $341.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded up $8.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. 3,117,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. 2,313,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,451. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. Booking has a 52 week low of $143.55 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

VIK traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 3,288,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Viking has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,007,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,799. The company's 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

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