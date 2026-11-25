NIKE, Tapestry, lululemon athletica, Deckers Outdoor, Amer Sports, Ralph Lauren, and ON are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that make or sell premium products such as designer fashion, jewelry, watches, and high-end cars. Investors may be drawn to these companies for their brand strength and pricing power, though their performance can still be affected by economic conditions and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 17,970,895 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,766,537. The business's fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

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Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,182,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,803. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,181. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $225.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. 1,772,779 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,373. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Shares of NYSE AS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 4,737,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,740. Amer Sports has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $397.45. 332,456 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,844. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $317.23 and a 1 year high of $421.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RL

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,105,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. ON has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

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