NIKE, Tapestry, Deckers Outdoor, lululemon athletica, ON, Ralph Lauren, and V.F. are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that make or sell premium products and services, such as designer fashion, jewelry, high-end cars, and luxury hotels. Their performance can depend on consumer confidence and discretionary spending, though strong brands and pricing power may help companies weather downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NIKE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. 17,915,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,787,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NIKE has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $128.03. 1,823,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85. Tapestry has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $164.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. 1,814,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 1,380,307 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,625. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,174,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.50. ON has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

NYSE RL traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.49. 243,479 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,810. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $317.23 and a fifty-two week high of $421.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $376.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RL

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 4,184,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,465. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

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