Anthropic PBC, Tempus AI, Hut 8, Ambarella, SentinelOne, Fluence Energy, and Webus International are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, supply, or use AI technologies, such as chipmakers, software firms, and cloud-computing providers. Investors often group them by their exposure to AI’s growth, though “AI stock” is not a formal market classification and a company’s AI connection does not guarantee strong returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

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Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

NASDAQ:ANT traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.78. 143,747,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,110,176. Anthropic PBC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,660,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 3.61. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

NASDAQ:HUT traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 2,249,511 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,855. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 4.53. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $140.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 2,948,574 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,610. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $96.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,924,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. 10,338,711 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,706. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $973.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Webus International (WETO)

WETO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 67,456,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,562,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Webus International has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WETO

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