Core Scientific, Globant, and Figure Technology Solutions are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are significantly tied to blockchain technology, such as developing blockchain software, operating crypto exchanges, or mining cryptocurrencies. They let investors gain exposure to blockchain-related businesses through the stock market, but they are not the same as owning cryptocurrency and may carry substantial volatility and regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

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Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,155,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Core Scientific has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,406. Globant has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

FIGR stock remained flat at $25.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,355,766 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,538. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Figure Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

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