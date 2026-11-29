DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Red Rock Resorts, and Super Group (SGHC) are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts, or online gambling platforms. Their performance can be influenced by consumer spending, tourism, regulation, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

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DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629,124. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,801,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,753,296 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 442,419 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,931. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Shares of SGHC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,458,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

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