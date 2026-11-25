ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, HP, Chevron, NIKE, Verizon Communications, Accenture, and AT&T are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as cash payments or additional shares. Investors may buy them for income as well as potential share-price growth, though dividends can be reduced or stopped. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 80,627,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,810,637. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

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HP (HPQ)

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Shares of HPQ traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 28,143,917 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,337,832. HP has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.44. 3,644,678 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153,692. The company has a market cap of $415.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77. Chevron has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 17,970,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,766,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 12,711,424 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,908,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,373,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38. Accenture has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $291.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 23,262,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,489,063. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. AT&T has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

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