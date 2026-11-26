NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Micron Technology, Anthropic PBC, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, and SpaceX are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations—often defined in the U.S. as $10 billion or more, though thresholds vary. Investors may view these companies as more established, but their stocks can still lose value and are not necessarily less risky. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock remained flat at $149.30 during trading on Thursday. 362,419,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,302,976. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ remained flat at $633.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 81,475,723 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,079,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $555.60 and a one year high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU remained flat at $601.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 52,405,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,938,948. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $895.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

Shares of NASDAQ ANT remained flat at $82.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,622,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,230,144. Anthropic PBC has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD remained flat at $406.03 on Thursday. 51,282,734 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,475,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $188.22 and a 52 week high of $658.52. The company has a market cap of $672.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock remained flat at $355.58 during trading on Thursday. 54,220,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,615,472. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

SPCX stock remained flat at $127.44 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 147,186,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,617,416. SpaceX has a fifty-two week low of $104.83 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

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