Welltower, Blackstone, Realty Income, Apollo Global Management, and Equinix are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that own, develop, manage, or finance property, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). For investors, they offer exposure to the real estate sector and may provide income through dividends, but their prices can be affected by property values, interest rates, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $246.41. 3,148,773 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,060. Welltower has a 1 year low of $181.47 and a 1 year high of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. 4,948,461 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $165.14. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. 9,169,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.56. 4,383,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,359. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $153.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Equinix (EQIX)

Shares of EQIX stock remained flat at $978.22 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 502,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

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