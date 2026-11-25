Amazon.com, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. Investors may buy them to benefit from a company’s growth or dividends, while considering risks such as changing consumer demand and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,937,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611,395. The business's 50-day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.99. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,815,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,092.33. 1,007,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,063. The firm has a market cap of $484.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,123.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $994.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $979.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report