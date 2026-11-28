SpaceX, AT&T, Verizon Communications, AST SpaceMobile, T-Mobile US, Millicom International Cellular, and Dycom Industries are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communications services or infrastructure, such as wireless and broadband networks, cable, and telecommunications equipment. Investors may consider them for exposure to ongoing demand for connectivity, though these companies can face heavy infrastructure costs, regulation, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

NASDAQ:SPCX traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,364,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,677,904. SpaceX has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion and a PE ratio of 508.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. 20,904,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,931,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. AT&T has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 9,927,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,552,708. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 12,346,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,356,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.19. 1,950,100 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,606. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $224.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,706. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $107.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

NYSE:DY traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.42. The company had a trading volume of 420,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.93. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $566.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

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