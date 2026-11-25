SpaceX, Verizon Communications, AT&T, AST SpaceMobile, T-Mobile US, Dycom Industries, and Globalstar are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communications services or infrastructure, such as wireless and landline networks, internet access, and telecommunications equipment. Investors may value them for recurring service revenue and dividends, while weighing risks such as heavy infrastructure costs, regulation, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

NASDAQ:SPCX traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $125.15. 108,203,008 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,385,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. SpaceX has a 12 month low of $104.83 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,896,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,902,898. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 18,659,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,471,289. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AT&T has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

NASDAQ ASTS traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 16,004,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,918,256. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $133.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $167.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,940,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,536. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $224.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

DY stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.19. 748,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $566.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

Globalstar (GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,383. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSAT

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