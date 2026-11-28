Booking, Travelers Companies, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, Navan, Travel + Leisure, and Thor Industries are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose businesses depend on people traveling, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car-rental firms, and online booking platforms. Their performance can be especially sensitive to consumer spending, economic conditions, fuel costs, seasonal demand, and events that disrupt travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

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Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a 1-year low of $143.55 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.29. The stock had a trading volume of 488,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $268.00 and a 12-month high of $418.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $385.43 and its 200-day moving average is $340.68. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $7.79 on Friday, hitting $249.06. 606,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 3,475,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Navan (NAVN)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it's the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It's about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

NAVN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,538,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Navan has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAVN

Travel + Leisure (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 308,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,135. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Thor Industries (THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

THO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 273,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $122.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

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