Welltower, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Equinix, and American Tower are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance real estate, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). They let investors gain exposure to property-related businesses through the stock market without buying property directly, though their value can be affected by factors such as interest rates, property prices, and rental income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,536. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.67. Welltower has a 1-year low of $181.47 and a 1-year high of $255.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 2,182,752 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.97. 1,772,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,766. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Equinix (EQIX)

EQIX stock traded up $19.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $997.96. The stock had a trading volume of 207,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,017. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix has a 1-year low of $720.62 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,015.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.93. 958,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,090. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

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