Welltower, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Equinix, American Tower, Realty Income, and CBRE Group are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, or manage real property, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). They let investors gain exposure to the property sector through the stock market without directly buying buildings or land, though their value and returns can fluctuate with market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.69. 1,427,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.67. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Welltower has a twelve month low of $181.47 and a twelve month high of $255.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. The business's 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $121.87. Blackstone has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.97. 1,772,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,766. The business's 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $153.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Equinix (EQIX)

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $19.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $997.96. 207,077 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,015.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,028.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.93. 958,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. American Tower has a one year low of $160.06 and a one year high of $202.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,454. The company's fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

CBRE traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. 1,257,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,724. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $121.44 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

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