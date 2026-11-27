Welltower, Blackstone, and Apollo Global Management are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance property, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). They give investors exposure to the real estate sector without directly buying property, but their prices and returns can be affected by interest rates, property values, and rental demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. 1,422,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,689. The company's fifty day moving average is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $181.47 and a fifty-two week high of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $122.00. 2,180,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $165.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,772,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $153.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Further Reading

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