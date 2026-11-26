Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Clearway Energy, and NOV are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, develop, or support energy from sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the renewable energy sector, but their value can be affected by factors such as government policy, technology costs, competition, and energy prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $565.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.29 and a 200-day moving average of $633.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $408.36 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

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WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.21. 1,997,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,638. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

HASI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,532,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,577. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 1,636,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,364. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

NOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 2,721,788 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

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