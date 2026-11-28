Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, Clearway Energy, NOV, and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce, or support energy from sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. For investors, they offer exposure to the renewable energy sector, but their prices can be affected by factors such as government policy, technology costs, and energy-market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded up $15.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.60. 762,963 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,002. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $620.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $408.36 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. 767,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $120.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. 855,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.81. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

NOV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,458. NOV has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 424,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,408. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report