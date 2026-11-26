McDonald's, DoorDash, Starbucks, Booking, Marriott International, Airbnb, and Hilton Worldwide are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Restaurant stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate restaurants, or provide related services. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the restaurant industry, whose performance can be affected by consumer spending, food and labor costs, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

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McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.57. 5,917,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,275. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.04. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $229.20 and a 1-year high of $341.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

NASDAQ:DASH remained flat at $166.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,405,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $239.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $107.74 during trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,291,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG remained flat at $149.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,864,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a twelve month low of $143.55 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ MAR remained flat at $415.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,675. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $282.03 and a twelve month high of $433.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $388.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB remained flat at $172.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00. Airbnb has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock remained flat at $366.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,641. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $344.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.98. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $267.19 and a fifty-two week high of $381.34. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

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