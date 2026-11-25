McDonald's, DoorDash, Booking, Starbucks, Viking, Airbnb, and Marriott International are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate, franchise, or supply restaurants, including fast-food chains, casual-dining groups, and cafés. Investors may assess them based on factors such as sales growth, food and labor costs, customer demand, and expansion plans. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

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McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.75. 2,422,593 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,005. The stock has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $253.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.25. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $229.20 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Shares of DASH traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.35. 3,705,264 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,226. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,915,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,578. Booking has a twelve month low of $143.55 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.37. 3,980,513 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Shares of NYSE VIK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. 3,560,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,752. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.16. 1,986,887 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,885. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $417.53. The stock had a trading volume of 658,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,995. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $282.03 and a twelve month high of $433.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $386.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Further Reading

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