Airbnb, Booking, McDonald's, Starbucks, and DoorDash are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate, own, or franchise restaurants and food-service chains. Their performance can be affected by customer demand, food and labor costs, expansion plans, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.00. 5,196,252 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,363,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a 12 month low of $143.55 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,637,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $229.20 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,135,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,374. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Further Reading

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