Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Home Depot, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as clothing stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the retail sector and may earn returns through share-price growth or dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

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Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.24 on Friday, hitting $254.68. 27,263,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,094,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,097.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,399. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,123.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,002.10 and its 200-day moving average is $980.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.18. 10,879,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,195,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,194,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $277.15 and a 52-week high of $397.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. 10,427,988 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,249,128. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $181.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

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