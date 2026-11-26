Anthropic PBC, Ambarella, Tempus AI, Hut 8, and SentinelOne are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell, or support AI technologies, such as AI software, chips, cloud computing, and data infrastructure. For investors, the term describes a broad theme rather than a formal market category, and companies’ actual exposure to AI can vary widely. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

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Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

NASDAQ ANT remained flat at $82.79 during trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 292,622,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,230,144. Anthropic PBC has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA remained flat at $35.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,747,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.36. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock remained flat at $54.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,431,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,334. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Hut 8 stock remained flat at $48.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,638,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 4.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

NYSE S traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,300,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,112. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

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