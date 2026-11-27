Anthropic PBC, Tempus AI, Hut 8, Ambarella, Webus International, Fluence Energy, and SentinelOne are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are meaningfully involved in developing, supplying, or using AI technology. Investors may include chipmakers, cloud-computing providers, and software firms in this group, though it is an informal category rather than a formal market sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

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Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

ANT traded up $8.75 on Friday, reaching $91.54. 93,033,715 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,804,250. Anthropic PBC has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,969. The firm's fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of HUT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 1,195,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,382. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 4.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,678,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,130. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Webus International (WETO)

Shares of NASDAQ WETO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,460,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,946. Webus International has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WETO

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,275,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,048. The stock has a market cap of $966.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

NYSE S traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,493,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,725. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

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