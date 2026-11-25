Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Charles Schwab, NU, Wells Fargo & Company, and HDFC Bank are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares in publicly traded banks, giving investors partial ownership of businesses that typically earn money from lending, deposits, and financial services. Their performance can be affected by interest rates, loan defaults, economic conditions, and banking regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

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Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 13,509,862 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,419,613. The business's fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.05. 1,699,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $828.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $335.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $111.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,458,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,101. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $147.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,200,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,116. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $114.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NYSE NU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 17,281,243 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,667,320. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. NU has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,654,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

HDFC Bank (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 4,335,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,681. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDB

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