Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Figure Technology Solutions, Globant, and Mercurity Fintech are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, operate, or provide services related to blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, or software providers. Their performance may be influenced by blockchain adoption and cryptocurrency-market trends, but they are company stocks—not cryptocurrencies—and carry the usual risks of stock investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

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Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,231. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,508,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $683.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

FIGR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,146,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Figure Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 473,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,086. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globant has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Mercurity Fintech (MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFH traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 389,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFH

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