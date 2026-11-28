Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, Netcapital, UP Fintech, Wealthfront, IDT, and PPDAI Group are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to provide or support financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, banking, and investing platforms. For investors, they offer exposure to the growth of technology-driven finance, though the companies and risks in this category can vary widely. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,865,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,561,228. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

KSPI stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 270,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,278. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Netcapital (NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

NASDAQ:NCPL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCPL

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 2,240,978 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,137. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

WLTH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 807,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. Wealthfront has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

NYSE IDT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.66. 101,284 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,684. IDT has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

FINV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 1,285,694 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. PPDAI Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

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