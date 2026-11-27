Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, Netcapital, UP Fintech, Wealthfront, IDT, and PPDAI Group are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to provide or improve financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, investing platforms, or banking software. For stock market investors, they offer exposure to the growth of technology-driven finance, but their performance can be affected by competition, regulation, and changes in interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,857,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,894,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

KSPI stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $90.48. 269,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,555. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Netcapital (NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 5,060,905 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,173. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCPL

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 2,164,677 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.65. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Shares of WLTH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 807,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.61. Wealthfront has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

NYSE:IDT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 93,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. IDT has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 1,284,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,690. PPDAI Group has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $608.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

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