Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, Maplebear, and Brixmor Property Group are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell food and household essentials, such as supermarket chains, discount grocers, and online grocery retailers. Investors often view them as consumer-staples stocks because demand for groceries tends to remain relatively steady, though companies’ returns can be affected by competition, costs, and profit margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Casey's General Stores stock remained flat at $698.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 387,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Casey's General Stores has a 1-year low of $529.84 and a 1-year high of $927.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 2,354,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 13,587,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.02. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

NASDAQ:CART remained flat at $57.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,649,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,188. The firm's 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.14. 4,411,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,583. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

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