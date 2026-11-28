Casey's General Stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, Brixmor Property Group, BBB Foods, CAVA Group, and Maplebear are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell food and household essentials, such as supermarket chains and grocery retailers. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because demand for groceries tends to remain steady, though returns can be affected by competition, costs, and thin profit margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

CASY stock traded up $16.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $715.20. 169,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $663.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Casey's General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $529.84 and a fifty-two week high of $927.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 754,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,273. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 3,882,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

BBB Foods (TBBB)

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

TBBB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 658,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBBB

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Shares of CAVA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 786,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.75. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Shares of CART traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.60. 742,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,468. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report