Bloom Energy, Coherent, GE Vernova, Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Linde, and Vertiv are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make or support goods and infrastructure, such as manufacturers, construction firms, transportation companies, and aerospace businesses. Their performance often rises and falls with economic growth, business investment, and demand for industrial products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.02. 10,086,062 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,521,612. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $225.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.63. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $27.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.79. 7,155,448 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,142. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $250.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.95. Coherent has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $20.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $735.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,070,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,481. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $574.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $879.84 and a 200-day moving average of $947.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.74. 2,015,602 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar has a one year low of $508.11 and a one year high of $1,073.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $654.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,307. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $455.90 and a 12 month high of $721.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $660.31 and its 200 day moving average is $616.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.44. 1,632,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Linde has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $5.34 on Friday, hitting $178.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,210. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report