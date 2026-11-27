Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, and Clearway Energy are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate, develop, or supply technology and services for energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. For investors, they offer exposure to the renewable-energy sector, but their performance can be affected by factors such as government policies, interest rates, technology costs, and energy-market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.27. The company had a trading volume of 762,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $408.36 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $621.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.51. 766,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,318. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $120.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 854,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,581. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.81. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report