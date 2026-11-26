Teradyne, Ouster, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or supply robots, automation systems, and related components or software. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the robotics industry, though their performance depends on factors such as demand, competition, and technological change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

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Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock remained flat at $212.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,663,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,488. The firm's fifty day moving average is $321.14 and its 200-day moving average is $347.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $168.81 and a 52 week high of $487.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of Ouster stock remained flat at $25.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,594. Ouster has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 3.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock remained flat at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

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