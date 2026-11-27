Teradyne, Ouster, Agility Robotics, MDA Space, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Robotics stocks” are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or use robots and related technologies, such as automation software, sensors, and robotic components. For investors, the term describes a broad market theme rather than a formal stock category, and these companies can vary widely in their businesses and risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

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Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,640,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,427. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $321.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.69. Teradyne has a one year low of $178.04 and a one year high of $487.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of OUST traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,579,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,625. Ouster has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Agility Robotics (AGLT)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

AGLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 2,716,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,981. Agility Robotics has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $19.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGLT

MDA Space (MDA)

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure.

Shares of NYSE:MDA traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 592,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,911. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MDA Space has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDA

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 414,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

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