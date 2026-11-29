NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Sandisk, and Apple are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or provide technology-related products and services, such as software, semiconductors, hardware, and cloud computing. Investors often view them as growth-oriented, though their prices can be volatile and sensitive to competition, innovation, and changing market expectations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 185,759,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,101,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $43.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.06. 26,904,910 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,933,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $888.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.90. The company has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $16.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.60. 22,329,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,270,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $658.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $545.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.62. The company has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

NASDAQ SNDK traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,928,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,669,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.08. The company has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $294.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.89. 22,683,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,414,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Apple has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

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