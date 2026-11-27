SpaceX, AT&T, Verizon Communications, AST SpaceMobile, T-Mobile US, Millicom International Cellular, and Dycom Industries are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communications services, such as mobile phone, internet, broadband, and landline services. Investors may consider them for potential income and steady demand, while also weighing factors such as competition, regulation, and the high cost of building and maintaining networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Shares of SPCX stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. 50,743,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,323,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.00. SpaceX has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,876,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. AT&T has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,865,736. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,223. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.88. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,900,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $224.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 1,372,790 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,700. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

DY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.06. The company had a trading volume of 420,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $566.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

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